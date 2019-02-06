Greensprings Celebrates 34 Years of ‘Redefining Education in Africa’

Greensprings School, Lagos has demonstrated that success is achieved only through consistent efforts as it celebrates 34 years of providing impactful education in Nigeria and Africa.

According to the Executive Director, Mrs. Lai Koiki, “as the first Thinking School in Nigeria, Greensprings has solidified its position as the thought leader in providing a well-rounded education and developing growth mindset in students.

“We are proud of our achievements over the years; we are building a legacy in the education section that will redefine Africa’s education system. By being the first Thinking School in Nigeria, we are committed to preparing children who will lead change in the world through analytical thinking.”

Among the achievements of Greensprings School last year included the opening of the third campus in Ikoyi in September. The new campus caters for preschoolers and elementary children between the ages of two and 10. The opening of the campus was a strategic move to cater for the demand for quality education by residents of Ikoyi and its environs.

Koiki said: “The establishment of the Ikoyi Campus will bring us one step closer towards achieving our vision of leading holistic, inclusive, innovative, world-class education in Africa.”

Another major achievement of the school last year was the opening of Anthos House, a unique school for children with special needs. The school was staffed with experienced teachers and adequately equipped with all the facilities needed to provide the learning support for children with special needs. The school has made a lot of progress within a few months of operation.

Besides opening a new campus and a special school last year, students of the school won special recognition awards in the IGCSE examination. Six students from the school emerged top in Nigeria for various subjects.

Beyond achievements, the school also gave back to the community last year. The Greensprings Kanu Football Camp 2018 ended with an award of scholarship to Abbey Fawaz of Jubilee Model School, Surulere, having emerged the most promising football talent in the competition.

Fawaz is now on a full scholarship in Greensprings School and it is a dream come true for the upcoming football star.

At the school’s 34th anniversary celebration recently, Koiki, who was asked about the plan for the next 10 years said: “There is talk about setting up a university; it is a dream and our dreams do come true.”

Greensprings School was established in 1985 and ever since it has been delivering world-class and life-transforming educational services to children from preschool to secondary school and unto IB Diploma.