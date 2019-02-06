Ganduje Orders Shutdown of Stadia Ahead of Atiku’s Rally

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday ordered the immediate closure of the two major stadia in the state, few days to the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The PDP presidential campaign rally is expected to hold on February 10, at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, a venue which President Muhammadu Buhari performed his re-election rally last week.

The state government ordered the Kano State Sports Commission under Mr. Ibrahim Galadima to immediately close the facilities for renovation.

The proposed renovation work was billed to commence on February 4 and end on February 18.

The proposed general renovation works include the installation of the new score board, the running track and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadium facility.

Sources in the state also alleged that the shutdown of the two stadiums, Sani Abacha Stadium situated at Kofar Mata and Kano Pillars Stadium at Sabon Gari was intended to frustrate the forthcoming campaign rally of the PDP candidate in the state.

The spokesman of the sports commission, Abbati Sabo, confirmed the closure of the stadia, saying the directive was not intended to scuttle the campaign rally of the PDP presidential candidate.

He added that the renovation work was directed to have conducted ahead of the 2019-2020 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) season.

Bako also explained that the government was advised to order for the renovation as the season had already commenced.

“As far as I am concerned, this directive doesn’t have a political undertone. The state government was advised to order for the renovation of the stadium ahead of the NPL season.

“The government had now heeded to the advice and ordered for the project in order to have smooth conduct of the league. As you can see, the facility is in need of repair and the government has now answered the call for its renovation,” he said.