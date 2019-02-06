Edo South APC senatorial candidate, Obahiagbon, promises people-centred, participatory law-making model

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo South senatorial seat in the forthcoming elections, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, has assured that when elected, his legislative agenda in the Senate will be formed by the people through a series of engagements with the constituents.

Hon. Obahiagbon made the promise while addressing APC supporters at a rally in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

He noted that when elected to represent Edo South, he would “in the first three months, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, come home and engage in a people-centred, participatory and communal appraisal of the core issues that will form his legislative agenda.”

The people-oriented model, according to Hon. Obahiagbon, will provide a platform, “where there shall be dialectical and robust engagement between me as a senator, Mr. Governor and the people, where we shall ask you what your priorities are.

“The products of that engagement shall become my legislative agenda for the next four years.”

Hon. Obahiagbon assured that the era where people in Edo South were short-changed by their representatives in Abuja was over, urging residents in the constituency to come out en mass to vote for him and other candidates of the APC.

Other candidates of the APC in Edo South include Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, who is vying for the Oredo Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives; Dennis Idahosa for Ovia North East/South West seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma for Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency seat, among others.