Buhari in Makurdi for Campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday arrived Makurdi airport for his presidential campaign rally in Benue State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet conveying the President and his entourage touched down at the Makurdi airport at about 10.45a.m.

The president is accompanied on the trip by top party officials and a host of governors.

Buhari is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, and meet with Gov. Samuel Ortom at the Government House before proceeding to the Aper Aku Stadium for the rally.

Meanwhile security around the campaign venue is tight as All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters troop to the stadium to await the president.(NAN)