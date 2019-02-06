Aisha Buhari Urges South-south Youths to Shun Election Violence

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the wife to the President, Aisha Buhari, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, called on the South-south youths to shun every temptation of being used to perpetrate election violence and ensure that their votes are counted at the polling units.

She made the appeal at the South-south women and youth presidential campaign event organised by the foundation for female empowerment in collaboration with the Coalition of Female Founders and Leaders of NGOs, CBOs, CSOs and FBOs in the Niger Delta region.

The First Lady, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, noted that the present administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in the women and youth, adding that this was why the government engaged more in the home-grown school feeding programme, among others.

“The present administration is also helping in small loans for business owners as they are putting together policies to ensure the ease of doing business in the country.”

“That is why the APC government is working day and night for the development of Nigeria. I want you to talk to five to 10 people to vote for APC,” she said.

She however, urged the youths to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party is ready to carry them along.

“Ensure you come out on election day; do not sleep at home as your vote matters,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the wife of Transportation Minister, Judith Amaechi, stated that President Buhari had done a lot in the South-South region.

Amaechi stated that the president’s achievements were too numerous to mention, adding that “in the past, these are some of the things that we begged for.”

“I see a government that has structure and focus in place to deliver his people and wants to make a difference. We know Buhari can give us the security we want in the South-south

“We are here to see how women can be placed in positions and how youth can have a say in the society,” Amaechi said.

She, however, lauded the First Lady on the issue of women and youth development, stating that she has done something noble as she knows the importance of women and youths.