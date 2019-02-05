SEC DG Harps on Need to Attract and Retain Investments

Goddy Egene

Stakeholders in the capital market have been tasked to continue to take positive steps in order to attract and retain both local and foreign investments that will stimulate economic growth and develop critical infrastructure necessary for the country’s development.

Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk made the call yesterday in Lagos at the formal launch of the book ‘Riding the Eagle’ written by Mrs Toyin Sanni, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Africa Capital Group in Lagos.

Uduk stated that investors want to be sure of the rational basis of their investment decisions before transferring resources, and this is why quality information is needed.

She said: “Providing information to investors will enhance transparency in the Nigerian markets and improve our global reputation in the investment community.

“Riding the Eagle meets this imperative by providing comprehensive and up-to-date information on investing in the Nigerian markets via a roadmap and guide for foreign, domestic, institutional and individual investors alike. It also examines the challenges faced by the Nigerian economy across sectors, past and recent success stories and solutions to some of the nation’s economic and development challenges.”

According to her, the book goes into details on the key sectors that drive the performance of the Nigerian economy and what investment opportunities are available for interested investors and motivated entrepreneurs.

The SEC DG therefore commended the author, Sanni, for putting at the disposal of the industry, the value of over one decade in the money market and another two decades in the capital market.

“The book serves investor interests through this comprehensive and authoritative work on investment opportunities in the Nigerian economy. It is imperative therefore that we all as stakeholders continue to take positive steps to attract and retain both local and foreign investments to stimulate economic growth and develop critical infrastructure necessary for our country’s development,” Uduk said.

In her remarks, Vice Chairman Famfa Oil Limited, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija described the book as truly a most appropriate and timely information guide for all stakeholders in the investment sector in Africa’s most populous and resource rich country.

On her part, Sanni said the book is to help make Nigeria a sustainable preferred destination by providing detailed and concise information for investors.

She said the book discusses Nigeria’s current economic challenges and proffers solution to some of them.

‘Riding the Eagle is a guide for local and international investors seeking to exploit the unique opportunities in the Nigerian Economy,’ she added.