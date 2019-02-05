Road reconstruction: Obaseki mobilises contractors to Ewu-Agbede, Ibore-Uwesan, Irrua-Okpoji roads

In a bid to extend socio-economic development to more communities across the state, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mobilised contractors to commence reconstruction work on Ewu-Agbede and other roads.

The governor disclosed this while addressing a mammoth crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, urging residents of the area to vote en mass for the APC to sustain the ongoing human and infrastructural development in the state.

“I promise to construct more roads for our people in this area to bring development to the various communities. Work on Ewu-Agbede Road will commence next week. For Ibore-Uwesan and Irrua-Okpoji, I promise to commence work on these roads after the elections,” he said.

He urged APC supporters to mobilise en mass to cast their votes for the party’s candidates in the elections, adding that when elected, the candidates will join hands with him in developing the state.

Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, presented Idiake Patrick as the House of Representatives candidate for Esan West/ Esan Central/ Igueben Federal Constituency seat; John Inegbedion, Senatorial candidate for Edo Central, and Victor Edoror, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) candidate for Esan Central Local Government Area.

Chairman of the APC in Esan Central LGA, Hon. Mike Anakaso, expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for his developmental strides in the state especially the priority attention given to the gully erosion site at Ewu and Ibore which for years threatened the lives of people and property in the area.

He appealed for more developmental projects in the area while pledging massive votes for the APC in the forthcoming general elections in the country.