Insurance Beats Lobi for First Win, Fortifies Team with Four Ghanaians

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Bendel Insurance FC’s veteran midfielder, Charles Omokaro, recorded the team’s first win in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday.

After four matches in the Nigerian topflight with a meager three points to show out of possible 12, Omokaro’s 70th minute strike against Lobi Stars at the University of Benin Sports Ground made the difference yesterday. That win temporarily relieved the Edo Arsenal fans who have become restless with the three draws and one defeat results

With Insurance’s lift to the seventh spot in the Group A standings, things are beginning to look bright that coaches Monday Odigie and Baldwin Bazuaye may after all, know what they are doing with the team.

For Lobi, Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s CAF Champions League who suffered two straight defeats in the continent and the domestic league within a space of three days, these are certainly not the best of time for the team.

Moroccan side, Wydad Casablanca had last Saturday grabbed an away win at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu with a 2-1 scoreline. Coach Solomon Ogbeide had hoped that his trip to his birthplace would wipe his tears with a win in the domestic league but that turned out another bad day for the Makurdi team. Now, the heat is going to be on him to perform of be shown the exit.

Interestingly, Insurance’s victory came on the day a legend of the Benin team, Leotis Boateng, led four players from Ghana into the Edo capital to help fortify the team.

Although details of the players signed by Insurance have not been officially released, insiders at the team confided in THISDAY last night that the state government was doing everything possible to ensure that the club remains in the topflight.

“After spending 11 years in the lower division, we don’t want Insurance experience life in the wilderness again. The Ghanaian players are going to add value to the team we are even hoping to qualify for the continent next year,” revealed the top official in Edo sports last night.

Bendel Insurance drew their first game away in Sagamu to Remo Stars, drew at home with Kwara United, recorded another draw against Niger Tornadoes and lost away to Wikki Tourists. The 1-0 win against Lobi is the first maximum three points for the Benin team in the topflight.

They are away to Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Match-day seven.