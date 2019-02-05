Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Communities

Daji Sani in Yola

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly invaded Critenga, and Shwa communities in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa State.

Eyewitness in Michika town, the deputy editor of leadership, Mr. Stephen Pembi who was in Michika on official visit said residents have deserted Madagali and Michika and escaped to the mountains

He said the casualty figure of the attack was yet to be ascertained

However another source said, currently the insurgents were in a fierce battle with military in Critenga, Madagali LGA.

He said as a result of the sound of gunshots, residents of Madagali and Michika have fled to the mountainous areas for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Adamawa State Command, Mr. Othman Abubakar, said he was yet to get details of the attack.