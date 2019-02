Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Limited has received the IMS Certificates (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001) from the Professional Evaluation and Certifications Board (PECB) based in Canada.

The final audit was concluded last November, and certification issued with effect from December, 2018, following an intense and rigorous process.

A statement by the company said by the feat, it becomes one of the first companies to achieve multiple certification in one Audit in West Africa.