Oredo APC House of Reps candidate, Iyoha assures quality representation

Oredo APC House of Reps candidate, Iyoha assures quality representatio

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency seat, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, has assured that he would provide quality representation for his constituents and prioritise sustainable development when elected into office.

Hon. Iyoha gave the assurance in an interview with journalists in Benin City, Edo State, adding that as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), he worked to attract projects that benefitted Oredo East State Constituency.

He said that as a member of EDHA, he attracted several boreholes and road projects to his constituency, including the construction of Navis Street, Benin City, adding that award of contracts by Governor Godwin Obaseki for the reconstruction of 1st and 2nd Agho has been flagged off.

On his contributions to legislation, Iyoha noted, “through the course of my representation as a member in the state assembly, I championed the bills on Anti-Cultism, the Girl Child Right Act, abolition of Community Development Associations (CDAs), among others.”

When elected to represent Oredo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Iyoha said he would work towards attracting more federal government projects to Oredo, adding, “I will work to support the governor’s laudable developmental strides that require the backing of the federal government, including the Benin River Port project, among others, which will benefit our people and create wealth.”

On the support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, he said, “As a people we need to look at where we are coming from, the period prior to the emergence of President Buhari in 2015. Before the last election, I was scared that Nigeria was heading to the second civil war. Between then and now, we have seen what the president has done.

“We have seen a lot happening in the agricultural sector. For the first time, we are seeing government planning for the people. We have seen how the TraderMoni loan is benefitting small scale traders. The social investment programme is benefitting many Nigerians.”