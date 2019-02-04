NCC Takes Anti-cybercrime Campaign to Niger  

By Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) last week took its enlightenment against cybercrime to Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

In the state, the NCC sensitised telecommunication consumers in the state on the role they needed to play in order to protect themselves against rising wave of the cybercrime scourge.

At the 26th edition of the Consumer Town Hall Meeting held in the state with the theme: ‘Mitigating Effects of Cybercrimes: The Role of Telecom Consumers,” the commission enlightened consumers on the threats of cybercrime, its various forms and measures required of to be protected from cybercriminals and hackers.

Speaking at the event, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said as broadband penetration gets deeper for the promotion of positive engagements and efficient economic activities, the tendency for some Internet users to use such access for criminal and illegal activities is also on the rise, thereby requiring adequate consumer education.

Represented by the Head, Government and Legislative Unit of Public Affairs Department at the Commission, Bashir Idris, Onwuegbuchulam said without individual and corporate consumers of telecoms services becoming aware of cybercrime trends and forms, as well as making conscious efforts to ensure safe use of connected devices, cybercriminals would continue to make cyberspace unsafe.

According to her, businesses and individuals in every country currently rely on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for their day-to-day activities, where Internet is playing a key role in interconnectivity of devices.

“It is a common knowledge that the use of Internet has become part of telecom consumer’s daily activities whether at home, in the workplace or any social settings.

“Smartphones and other smart devices used by telecom consumers are a storehouse of data carrying sensitive information about the telecoms consumers, his or her family, businesses, associates and daily interactions as well as financial transactions details.

“Admittedly, the Internet touches almost all aspects of our lives as telecom consumers,” she said.

She further noted that as the Commission embarks on various initiatives to increase access to the Internet for Nigerians for positive engagements, hackers and cybercriminals also deploy sophisticated systems to intrude into your connected devices as telecoms consumers to perpetrate their exploitation schemes.

Head, Information and Reference Unit, Consumer Affairs Bureau at NCC, Ismail Adedigba, said the Commission was in the process of establishing an Internet Industry Code of Practice, whose objective is to come up with robust framework to sanitise the cyberspace for telecom consumers.