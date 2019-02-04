Edo govt flags off 740m College Road in Uhunmwode LGA

…as residents applaud Obaseki’s devt strides, drum support for APC candidates

The Edo State Government has flagged off the construction of the 740m College Road project in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, assuring that the project would boost socio-economic activities in the area.

At the flag-off ceremony in Ugieghudu, Uhunmwode LGA, at the weekend, Edo State Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, said the road was part of the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) projects, noting that finance to ensure its completion has been budgeted for.

He said, “We want to thank our wake and see governor for the developmental efforts in Uhunmwode council. Through the state government, we have renovated schools and markets, town halls, health centres, water facilities as well as road projects.”

He assured residents in the area of the state government’s commitment to carry out more projects, adding that the people were in support of the transformation agenda of the state government and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The residents applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for the completed and ongoing developmental projects in the area, which they described as motivation to vote for candidates of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

According to residents who spoke to journalists at the flag-off of the road project, they said the APC led-government in the state has brought more dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

Chairman, Uhunmwode LGA, Hon. Napoleon Agbama, said since the inception of the Obaseki-led APC administration, residents of the area have benefitted from the pilot scheme of Edo Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), 22 water projects and renovation of about 20 primary schools, among others.

“We just witnessed the flag-off of College Road construction in Ugieghudu Community. The governor has also marked out three other road projects for rehabilitation in the area. We thank him for his developmental projects,” he added.

The Odionwere of Ugieghudu Community, Mr Ekoma Edobor, described Governor Godwin Obaseki led-administration as people-oriented, which has restored hope to the community.

Edobor said people of the community would vote for the candidates of the APC in the 2019 elections as a way of showing gratitude to the governor.