Aisha Buhari Unveils Door-to-door Campaign for Buhari’s Re-election in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, at the weekend in Kano flagged off a door-to-door campaign strategy to seek votes for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari of February 16.

Speaking while distributing the campaign materials to 24 APC House of Representatives candidates, Aisha who was represented by special assistant to president Buhari on administration, office of the wife of the president, Hadi Uba, said the door-to-door campaign was targeted to capture the support of women and youths in Kano.

Aisha who applauded the continued support of federal lawmakers from Kano, urged them to ensure all inclusive mobilisation across their constituencies.

Buhari said the distribution of APC campaign materials are meant to sensitise women and youths on voting process and guide them on choice of candidates.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Honourable Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, who received the campaign materials, assured the wife of the president of massive sensitisation across the federal constituencies.

Also speaking, member Representing Kumbotso federal constituency in Kano, Honourable Manniru Babba DanAgundi, applauded the commitment of wife of the president and reassured her of their readiness to lead the door to door campaign across homes in Kano.