Africa Finance Shortlists Top 100 Brands

Leading brands across different sectors in Africa have been shortlisted for the 2019 edition of Africa Finance Award. The program is now in its sixth year. The top brands in different sectors namely finance, marketing communications, oil and gas, security, packaging, real estate, power, manufacturing and others would feature in this year program.

According to a statement, some of the top brands shortlisted for this year program includes: KCB Bank Kenya Limited, Origin 8, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Nationwide Medical Insurance,Nampak Plc, Marina Trust, Ghana Union Assurance, Sigma Pension, Inland Containers, Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd, American Tower Corporation, Allianz Insurance Company Ghana Limited, Itex Intergrated Services Limited, IGS Financial Services Limited, Diamond Capital, Elvan Group, Unity Bank, Wetherhead Advertising Group, VFD Group, African Banking Corporation Limited, NIPOST, Suntrust Bank, Federal Housing Authority, Providus Bank among others.

Some past winners of the 2018 edition include: Keystone Bank, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc., First Registrars, Powergas, Orange Insurance Brokers, Propertymart, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, ARM Pensions, Dunn Loren Merrifield, among several leading brands. Six countries would feature in the 2019 awards, namely: South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya and Morocco.