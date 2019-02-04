Adeboye Praises God for Saving Life of Osinbajo

By Hamid Adedeji

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday at the Thanksgiving Service of the church, led the church to thank God for saving the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a helicopter crash in Kogi State on Saturday.

He recalled that the word of prophecy came during the church’s Holy Ghost Service on Friday that no matter how hard the enemy would try there would be no mourning in our families this year.

”Would you please join me in thanking God that there is no mourning in our family this morning,” he invited the congregation at the headquarters at the church at Ebute Metta, Lagos and others who participated from various parishes of the church around the world to pray.

At the February Holy Ghost Service of the church on Friday, he said, “The Lord has asked me to tell someone tonight that it doesn’t matter what the enemy might try there will be no mourning in your family this year.”

He urged the people to cast their votes and ensure the votes are counted before they leave polling centres if the security situation permits.

Earlier, the Pastor’s wife, Folu Adeboye, who is also a pastor of the church, had prayed for peaceful elections during a congregational prayer for all nations. RCCG has a visible presence in 198 countries.

Preaching a sermon on Isaiah 60:1 – 3, under the theme, “Swimming in Glory 2,” the General Overseer reiterated a message he preached in January, that one can only arise and shine in light or Jesus and not in Satan, who represents darkness.

When he made an altar call for people to come into light, hundreds responded in the old and new auditoriums at the Redemption Camp.

The night’s sermon dwelt on one word from the text, “Arise,” which he said is not an advice or plea but a command from God for us to move ahead from whatever position we are in.

Taking the various positions one after the other and what the command means, he said arise to someone who is dead means come back to live; to someone to who is mentally dead is come back to your right senses; and to someone who is materially or financially dead is be debt-free.

“Arise materially means for loses to be restored,” he continued. “Arise to those who are dead spiritually is to come out of sinful life; arise from physical death, which symbolizes hopelessness is to refuse to lose hope in life.”

He illustrated this with the testimony of his uncle, who lost hope in life and planned to commit suicide but had an encounter with God during a church service.

He recalled: “There was this uncle of mine. He was very poor, so poor he could not afford decent clothing. One day he asked his wife to use her wrapper to make buba and soro with which he had planned what to do.