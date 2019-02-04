12 Die in Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway Accident

No fewer than 12 persons were confirmed dead yesterday in an accident involving a black Kia Cerato car and a grey Toyota Sports space bus around Shiun area on Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Mr. Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Oladele, who said that the accident occurred around 1p.m. yesterday, added that it was caused by the car marked KJA 806 BT, which was on high speed when it suffered a burst tyre.

“The driver was suspected to have applied brake suddenly, which made him to lose control.

“This led the speeding car to climb the road divider to the opposite direction where it collided with the passenger bus.

“The bus with registration number LSR 334 FF was traveling from Abeokuta toward Sagamu.

“The unfortunate crash killed all the occupants of the two vehicles .

“Twelve persons who were involved in the crash – five male adults, six female adults and one child,” he said.

The FRSC boss explained that the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Oladele, while condoling with the families of the victims, informed members of the public whose family members traveled within the period to contact the FRSC Command, Abeokuta or OOUTH, Sagamu for identification of the victims .

He advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles “are in good condition, including driving with good tyres and avoiding excessive speed.”