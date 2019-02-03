Obaseki inspires young talent, as Government Technical College students participate in National Artisans’ contest

As part of efforts to reposition Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to groom a large army of skilled workforce, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sponsored the participation of five students from the Government Science and Technical College, Benin City, formerly Benin Technical College, in the Construction Artisans’ Awards, in Abuja.

The Construction Artisans’ Awards organised by Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Project (C-STemp) is a national competition to groom artisanal skills and is aimed at generating interest, innovation, and craftsmanship in construction trades.

The students from Edo State in the competition are Mathias N. Kelechi, Eliminhano Clargy, Baro-Lamidi Joseph, Gift Okosun, Otuniya Emmanuella and Thomas Oriasotie.

The governor ensured that the students not only got prepared and participated in the competition but also supported them with an all-expense paid trip to and from the competition. The regional stage held in Delta State while the national contest held in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after arriving Benin City, one of the students, Gift Okosun, praised the governor for sponsoring their participation.

“In Abuja, I was able to learn new things relating to tiling. I thank the governor for the opportunity to be at the event. I am now more encouraged to follow my passion because of the support of the governor.”

Thomas Oriasotie, said the governor’s support was a major motivating factor, noting, “We are highly motivated by the gesture of the governor. Interacting with students from other states and experienced artisans were the high moments for me. From what I learned, I will be able to put my skills to better use.”

Governor Obaseki is remodeling the Government Science Technical College (GSTC), Benin, formerly known as Benin Technical College, and is being equipped with a new set of workshop equipment.

Recall that during his inspection of the progress of remodeling work at the College, Governor Obaseki, said the new building will sit between 400 and 500 students, adding, “The idea is to have a school that can accommodate about 1,500 students at the same time.”

In support of the state government’s effort to reinvent technical and vocational education training, the Federal Government approved a dedicated 133 KVA power line which will supply electricity to the College and the University of Benin directly from the Ihovbor Power Plant to take care of the power need of the college.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu (5th from right); Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Jobs Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare (3rd left), with students of Government Science and Technical College, Benin City, formerly Benin Technical College, and their teacher, Mr. Igbinidu Augustine (left) after their participation in the Construction Artisans’ Awards, in Abuja