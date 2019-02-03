Northern Elders, Ohaneze, Afenifere, Others Endorse Atiku

By Deji Elumoye and Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

A Summit of Nigerian Leaders and Elders drawn from Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum and Middle Belt Forum on Sunday endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the February 16 poll.

The Summit with the theme : ‘The Search for Credible, Free and Fair Elections’ holding in Abuja has in attendance the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi; the leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clarke; leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo; and President of Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu.

The aforementioned leaders in their submissions at the Summit endorsed Atiku as the presidential candidate Nigerians should vote for at the poll because he represents the change Nigeria requires at the moment.

They claimed that having compared the credentials of the leading presidential candidates, Atiku possessed the credentials like capacity, ability and integrity to take the nation out of the woods.

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the Summit later Sunday.

Details later…