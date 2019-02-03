Minister in Sokoto Canvasses Re-election of Buhari

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Minister of State for Industries, Trade and Investment and the supervising Minister of Women Affairs and Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, has enjoined women and youths in Sokoto State to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She stated this in Sokoto Saturday during the advocacy and sensitisation of 2,000 women on policies and developmental programmes achieved by President Buhari across the 23 local governments of the state.

The minister said that the whole idea was to sustain the welfare of Nigerians irrespective of their religious and ethnic background.

According to her, the Buhari administration has done a lot about youths and women empowerment.

She said Buhari’s support for various market groups with financial aids and social investment facilities, Trademoni, and N-power as well as the administration’s other achievements in infrastructure, security and anti-corruption makes his re-election deserving.

She called on the people of Sokoto to come out en mass and vote President Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates come February 16, and March 2, 2019.

On her part, the wife of the APC gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto State, Hajia Fatima Aliyu Ahmad, expressed optimism that with the turnout of APC supporters, the party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event were the representative of the wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Atiku Bagudu; the wife of APC deputy governorship candidate Hajia Saratu Farouk Yabo; coordinator, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Fodio Umar Bello; and Deputy Coordinator, Women and Youths for President Buhari Campaign Organization, Mr. Sha’adatu Yunisa.