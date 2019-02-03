Leicester Confident of Halting Man United Run

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are expected to be fit for Manchester United’s trip to Leicester today.

Martial, who signed a new long-term deal last week, missed Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley with a slight injury sustained in training, while Pogba was seen limping out of Old Trafford after the match. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful both will be available as United look to return winning ways, having dropped their first points under their caretaker manager in midweek.

Looking ahead to the trip to the King Power Stadium, Solskjaer said: “They defend well so it’s hard to break them down and they’ve got pace and energy up front, so it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we like challenges.”

Youri Tielemans could make his Leicester debut after joining on Deadline Day.

The Belgium international midfielder signed for the Foxes from Monaco in a deal that saw Adrien Silva move in the other direction. He is set to be available, subject to clearance, as Leicester look to avoid a third straight Premier League home defeat and fourth loss in their last five matches in all competitions.

However, they did draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool in midweek. Leicester have no injury concerns aside from Daniel Amartey, who is recovering from an ankle injury sustained in October.

Pogba and Martial should be available for United while Chris Smalling returned to the bench in midweek after a foot injury and is pushing for his first appearance in two months.

Leicester have won only one of their 12 home Premier League matches against Man Utd, coming from two goals down to win 5-3 in September 2014 (D4 L7).

Manchester United have won 16 of their last 20 matches against Leicester City in all competitions (D3 L1). Leicester have won more points from losing positions than any other Premier League side this season (13).

Manchester United are the only team to have received a yellow card in all 24 of their Premier League matches this season.

They are looking to win five consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 2012 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man Utd’s Juan Mata has scored four goals and assisted two more in his last five Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring in each of his last two games at the King Power (three goals).

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, no player has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than Leicester striker Jamie Vardy (4, level with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Sergio Aguero).

Paul Pogba has been involved in 53 per cent of the 19 goals scored by Manchester United in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (6 goals, 4 assists).

RESULTS & FIXTURES

Tottenham 1 – 0 Newcastle

Brighton 0 – 0 Watford

Burnley 1 – 1 Southampton

Chelsea 5 – 0 Huddersfield

Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Fulham

Everton 1 – 3 Wolves

Cardiff 2 – 0 Bournemouth

Napoli 3-0 Sampdoria

Barcelona 2 – 2 Valencia

Leicester v M’United 3:05pm

Man City v Arsenal 5:30pm

Roma v Milan 8:30pm