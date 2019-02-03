Ekiti Introduces e-receipt to Combat Tax Fraud

By Victor Ogunje in Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has introduced electronic receipt (e-receipt) as part of reforms in the collection of taxes and revenue generation in the state.

The Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi said the use of e-receipt will block the loopholes through which the state revenue finds its way to private pockets.

Egbeyemi disclosed this while hosting the national executive officers of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) led by its President, Chief Cyril Ikemefuna Ede, in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement Sunday signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the Deputy Governor explained that no revenue officer in the state is permitted to take cash from members of the public with the introduction of e-receipt.

Egbeyemi explained that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been directed to stop using manual receipts and key into the new e-receipt regime consequent upon the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The deputy governor warned people of the state against patronising middlemen or touts to pay money into any government account, adding that the government has also introduced the Direct Bank Lodgment System (DBLS), which he said, would also assist in blocking leakages and boost internally generated revenues (IGR) of the state.

He further disclosed that the state government has hired consultants that will be working round the clock outside civil servants’ working hours and during weekends so that revenue will not be lost.

Egbeyemi explained that with the engagement of consultants, the state now has two operational electronic platforms which are the auto-reg and e-receipt centre.

The deputy governor stated that the Kayode Fayemi administration is more determined to boost the IGR to

reduce dependence on federal allocations.

He called on the people to assist the Fayemi administration by paying their taxes as and when due to assist the government in providing better service and more social amenities.

Egbeyemi said: “We know the importance of taxation. It assists the government to perform its responsibilities and we urge our people to always pay their taxes.

“Regular payment of taxes will boost our internally generated revenue and we want our people to be committed to payment of taxes for Ekiti to depend less on allocations coming from the federal government.”

Speaking earlier, Ede explained that the CITN officers and members came from all parts of the country for their joint districts society meeting in Ado-Ekiti.

He explained that the body assists in providing manpower need for the nation’s tax system and also works towards professionalizing tax system in Nigeria.

The CITN boss, who advocated autonomy for the states’ Internal Revenue Services (IRS), said revenue could be increased through pragmatic reforms of the tax system.

He also used the forum to request the allocation of land to build the state secretariat of the institute.