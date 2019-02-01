SAA Partners AWA to Extend Flights to Washington

South African Airways (SAA) has signed an interline e-ticket agreement with Africa World Airlines (AWA) to offer Nigeria travellers seamless connection to Washington DC, United States of America via Accra.

The South African Airways and Africa World Airlines partnership would result in one flight ticket issue to intending passengers flying to Washington from either Lagos or Abuja in Nigeria.

SAA said with 37 frequencies weekly flights from Lagos and Abuja to Accra, Africa World Airlines provides veritable connection service to feed the four times weekly South African Airways Accra Washington flight.

According to SAA Regional Manager, North, West and Central Africa, Ohis Ehimiaghe, “The South African Airways and Africa World Airlines partnership is the shortest gateway to travel to Washington providing about 11 hours trip from West Africa to Washington. And with the core values of reliability and exceptional service, both airlines are poised to give passengers wonderful flying experience.”

SAA through the interline agreement with AWA is permitted to issue the direct ticket from either Lagos or Abuja to Washington via Accra.

The airline also said the South African Airways’ Accra -Washington flight is serviced with state-of-the-art Airbus A330 aircraft fitted with high quality on-demand inflight system.

The business class seats have a flat-bed design that is almost two metres long when fully extended alongside exquisite dining while the slim-line economy seats have generous leg-room for travelling comfort.

“This interline agreement is the beginning of a stronger relationship with Africa World Airlines as South African Airways is in continuous discussion with the airline for a full codeshare agreement soon,”South African Airways National Sales Manager Nigeria, Kemi Leke-Bamtefa said.

Also, Africa World Airlines’ Country Manager, Nigeria, Kingsley Chima, described the interline agreement as a win-win development for both airlines, noting that most importantly, the passengers now have a seamless connection from West Africa to Washington, USA.”