Osinbajo endorses Obahiagbon, Iyoha, Inegbedion, Agbonayinma, other APC candidates

…says Next Level agenda ‘ll secure better future for Nigerians, at Edo APC rally Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Edo State residents to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the state in the 2019 general elections, noting their support was needed to sustain progress being recorded in the state and the country at large.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of APC supporters at the party’s campaign rally in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday, Osinbajo said the Next Level Agenda was about the careful and wise allocation of the nation’s resources to secure a better future for Nigerians.

The candidates of the APC in the state are Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, who is contesting for the Edo South senatorial seat; Hon. John Inegbedion, Edo Central senatorial seat; Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha for Oredo Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives; Dennis Idahosa for Ovia North East/ South West seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Joseph Ikpea, Esan South East/ North East seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma for Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency seat, among others.

Osinbajo said that Edo people’s votes for the Next Level Agenda of the APC will allow for the sustenance of effective allocation of the nations’ resources.

He explained that the ruling APC government at the federal level has been able to do more despite less resources due to the high premium the government places on accountability and probity.

“Corruption is one of the reasons our country is backward, Buhari is not corrupt and he will not allow anybody to steal our money,” the VP said.

Osinbajo listed the creation of more jobs, improved power supply and other infrastructure as well as credit intervention as some of the things that the APC intends to do through its Next Level agenda.

He assured that the federal government is increasing the number of N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to one million, adding that the Entrepreneur Bank will money available for youths interested in business.

He further said that the federal government was working with the Edo government to establish its own independent power plant to support the state’s economic development, and urged the electorates to vote for the party’s candidates vying for different positions in the forthcoming elections to enable the APC-led government consolidate on its achievements.

Earlier, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, expressed appreciation to Edo people in Ikboba-Okha local council which has the largest turnout of voters in the state, and said he was counting on them to ensure victory for candidates of the APC in the 2019 elections.