Niteshift Coliseum Hosts Sanwo-Olu

Vanessa Obioha

Niteshift Coliseum recently held a Grand House Reception for the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The ceremony which is one of the ways the club which was once home to musicians and big wigs in the society is stamping its presence had in attendance prominent personalities. A similar event was held in 2015 when the host, Ken Calebs-Olumese organised an interactive session with the governor, Akinwunmi Ambode days leading to the general elections.

Towing same path, Sanwo-Olu also took time to reiterate some of his laid out plans for the state if he should win the governorship election in March, stating that he will encourage private sector participation in the provision of infrastructure and other programmes that will make life better for Lagosians.

At the well attended event, Sanwo-Olu was treated to the Niteshift Coliseum renowned hospitality starting with a one-hour lavish reception on an almost 500-square meter red carpet spreading around the courtyard of the event venue, while the Lagos APC candidate mingled with high profile guests present.