Mixed Feelings for Omotola over Non-inclusion of African Movies in 2019 Oscars

Sunday Ehigiator

It was mixed feelings for Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, a voting member of the Oscars, over the non-inclusion of any African movie in the 2019 Oscars nomination list.

Omotola, who was enlisted into the voting membership of the Oscar Awards in 2018, made the disclosure in an Instagram post where she conveyed her thoughts on the nominated movies.

Although, she expressed her happiness on the fact that a great deal of the movies she voted were picked, the actor was more concerned that no African movie made it to the list.

According to Omotola, “the Nominations are out! So glad most of the movies I nominated made it.

“Next, voting to determine the winners! I wasn’t so excited. No African movie made it. Someday soon we will be doing this for Africans”