LET: Oboh Misses Cut in South Africa by One Stroke

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Georgia Oboh has missed the cut in her first tournament on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in South Africa.

The Nigerian teenager playing the Canon Sunshine Ladies Open Tour, missed the opportunity of playing weekend golf at Irene Country Club in Johannesburg by one stroke.

After opening with a 77 on Wednesday, Oboh ebbed with a round of 80 last night to exit the tournament.

She, however, gave a good account of herself by placing 37 in the field of 65 players. Oboh, Nigeria’s only member of LET will now be shifting her focus to the Serengeti Team Championship holding at Kempton Park from February 5 in South Africa.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai shot a flawless four under 68, an improvement on her opening 67 to lead the pack, going into the third round by three shots.

Another South African, Symone Henriques and Namibia’s Bonita Bredenhann, who both carded tidy opening rounds of two-under 70 stayed three shots out of the lead.

A further stroke adrift in solo fourth was France’s Emie Peronnin, while six South Africans shared fifth spot on level par, including former Sunshine Ladies Tour winners Lee-Anne Pace and Bertine Faber, rookie Casandra Hall, amateur Kajal Mistry, 2018 Investec Property Fund Order of Merit winner Stacy Bregman and Ivana Samu, making a welcome return to competitive golf after undergoing back surgery last year.