Integral Begins Sale of Hospitality Packages for FIFA Women’s World Cup

Integral, Nigeria’s leading sports event and hospitality company has begun the sale of hospitality packages for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.

After running a very successful hospitality package sale for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, MATCH Hospitality has once again appointed Integral as its exclusive sales agent for Nigeria.

MATCH Hospitality is the industry leader in the management and sale of commercial hospitality programme for major sports events and is the exclusive rights holder of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 Official Hospitality Programme.

It is the only company worldwide authorized by FIFA to offer and guarantee exclusive ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for all matches directly or through its appointed sales agents.

MATCH Hospitality has years of experience in delivering world-class hospitality for FIFA and at other international sports events.

The Company has successfully operated the FIFA Commercial Hospitality Programmes for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa, the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, and more recently the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

MATCH Hospitality has also delivered the FIFA Hospitality Programme for the last two FIFA Women’s World Cup events which were hosted in Germany and Canada.

Given the tremendous growth in interest and development of women’s football worldwide, MATCH Hospitality is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ experience to its ever-growing clientele via its global network of sales agents.

The Chief Operating Officer of MATCH Hospitality, Pascal Portes said: “We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by MATCH Hospitality as FIFA’s official hospitality rights holder for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.

“Nigeria is an established and very passionate market, and we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2019. We know that Integral are our best partners to open the door to a thriving Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA Women’s World Cup environment.”

The Managing Director of Integral Abimbola Ilo, added: “We are delighted to act as the Exclusive Sales Agent of MATCH Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 Official Hospitality Programme. Having successfully operated the recently concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme as the exclusive sales agent in Nigeria catering to satisfied clients, this deal clearly confirms Integral’s pedigree to have been selected yet again, and on an exclusive basis in Nigeria. This basically means that we have the entire inventory to deliver unforgettable experience to all our clients during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, right from the moment they think about attending the event to support their team.“

The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 will take place from June 7 to July 7 in nine French cities. The Super Falcons of Nigeria will play in Group A alongside hosts France, Norway and South Korea.