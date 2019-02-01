Ekiti PDP Lawmaker Defects to APC

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Olanrewaju Olayanju, has defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC), citing cases of division and lack of decorum in his former party to justify his action.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti Thursday, Olanrewaju stated that he took the action because the PDP is no longer a vehicle under which the dream of making his constituents better can be realised.

He was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Adeniran Alagbada; the state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotoso, and his Deputy, Hon Sola Elesin.

He described the suspension slammed on seven members of the assembly, including himself by the PDP State Working Committee as exercise in futility, saying only the National Working Committee (NWC) can exercise such power.

The Gboyega Oguntuase-led SWC had last week suspended the lawmakers for alleged anti -activities.

Olanrewaju, who is the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Environment, said : “I was not coerced by anybody to join APC. I joined on my own.

“When I wanted to start politics, I began with PDP and now that the party had shattered, I have to move to a better party.”

He said he did not join APC because of fight over return ticket, declaring that he was no longer interested in representing a party that has been personalised by an individual.

“I have reflected deep on the whole situation and I have informed my constituency that my interest and the interest of my people can no longer be achieved in the PDP.