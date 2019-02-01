Boko Haram: Elections’ll Be Restricted to Three Centres in Madagali, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to restrict voting to only three centres in Madagali Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State in the forthcoming general election.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kassim Gaidam, who disclosed this, said the decision was informed by security report.

He added that election will hold at all polling centres in neighbouring Michika LGA and the rest of the state.

Election did not hold in both Madagali and Michika LGAs in 2015 due to the violent activities of Boko Haram which had seized both LGAs earlier in 2014.

Even after the LGAs were liberated in January 2015, the effects and fear of Boko Haram remained dominant up to the period of the 2015 elections and fleeing residents were availed opportunity to vote at special centres in the state capital, Yola.

Gaidam spoke at a ‘Prevention of Election Violence and Education for Inclusion in Nigeria (PEV-EDI) programme, a programme of the European Union Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) at internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Malkohi and Fufore.