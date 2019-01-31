Stanbic IBTC Unveils Plans for Social Media Week Lagos

Emma Okomji

In consolidating its ongoing focus on the youth and in delivering on its strategic objectives as a digitized customer-centric universal financial services organisation, Stanbic IBTC, has unveiled plans to raise the bar at this year’s edition of the Social Media Week Lagos.

In a statement, the financial institution confirmed it would be joining other thought leaders, innovators, business practitioners, entrepreneurs, and pop culture enthusiasts from Nigeria and around the world to participate at the Social Media Week Lagos 2019 with a reloaded package.

Stanbic IBTC said it would be rising above and beyond its core financial services specialization as this is in line with its value commitment to meaningfully contributing to the development of the nation and uplifting the socio-economic living conditions of its citizenry through strategic focus and investment in initiatives that fall under three key pillars of Social, Economic and Environment (SEE). Stating that rather than leveraging on the annual Social Media Week Lagos platform to sell, it will be highlighting tools and basics of formal career development, entrepreneurship drive and business management aimed at wealth creation and securing a promising future the Nigerian youths.

The annual weeklong conference and exhibition will hold this year from February 4 to February 8 with the theme “With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility.”

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Mr. Yinka Sanni, said the organization’s participation and sponsorship of this year’s Lagos Social Media Week is a clear expression of its determination and commitment towards availing young, vibrant Nigerian youths, irrespective of background and current position in life, requisite mentorship and guidance to help them achieve their goals and aspirations. He added that this essential career management, wealth creation and preservation tools, principles and basics, undoubtedly transcends financial knowledge and status.

According to the organisers, this year’s Social Media Week Lagos, would focus on ideas, trends, insights, inspiration to help both individuals and businesses across the creative, technology and financial industries, understand how to achieve more in a hyper-connected world and engender good business practices and policies that leverage technology to transform industries and communities across Africa.