South-west Miyetti Allah Endorses Buhari’s Re-election, Abiodun for Gov

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The South-west chapter of the Miyetti Allah, an umbrella body of cattle dealers association, has declared their total support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Prince Dapo Abiodun as the next Ogun State governor.

The endorsement of Buhari and Abiodun’s candidatures came Wednesday when the Ogun State APC governorship candidate made a brief stop-over at Sabo market, located at Rounder, Aiyetoro/Imeko road, during his ward-to-ward campaign tour of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the south-west head, Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir, “there is no doubt that our support for the re-election of President Buhari is unwavering. Likewise, our support will also go for any governorship candidate that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) picked to fly the ticket and whoever President Buhari raises his hands up, that we will throw our weight behind in the forthcoming general elections,” said Kabir.

On their plight in the Sabo market, Kabir, who is also the Seriki Fulani, Ogun State, inundated Abiodun with several challenges confronting them.

He appealed to the Ogun State APC governorship candidate to help his members with the construction of a modern market that would be equipped with water to feed their cattle.

“Our greatest challenge here is the scarcity of water to feed our cattle.

“We would appreciate when you get into office you will help us with a model in Lafenwa here so that we can feed our cattle. Not only that, we need a modern market for our Association”, requested the Seriki.

In his response, Abiodun, who had earlier addressed crowds at Totoro and Lafenwa (both in Abeokuta metropolis), promised to look into all the requests and do the needful when he gets into office.

He said his administration is going to be a promise keeper and assured the Fulani community of his commitment to give equal treatments to all inhabitants of the state, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.