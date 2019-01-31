Ecobank Congratulates Alaba Market Traders on 40th Anniversary, Launches EcobankPay Zone

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has expressed the bank’s commitment to building a solid partnership with the business women and men in Alaba International Market, Lagos.

In his congratulatory message to mark the market’s 40th anniversary, Mr. Akinwuntan noted that Ecobank would continue to innovate more payment and financial solutions to best serve the traders.

He said the bank had designated Alaba market as an EcobankPay zone, meaning that patrons of the market, Ecobank and non-Ecobank Account holders, have more easy, secure and convenient ways to pay when they visit the market.

“EcobankPay’s unique offering for traders and their customers is that anyone from any bank in Nigeria can pay with MasterPass, mVISA and mCASH with any phone by scanning QR code or using USSD. Traders can now enjoy more possibilities to grow their business as they can also sell to customers with EcobankPay in 32 countries in Africa

“We celebrate with our esteemed traders in Alaba on this occasion of their 40th anniversary. We treasure our long-standing relationship and want to assure them that we will continue to work tirelessly to delight them with our service and grow with them. This is why we are designating this market as the hub of our EcobankPay zones to enhance digital payments within the market, and drive the digitisation of Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

He added that “EcobankPay is free to set up as the shop owner only needs his/her QR code and phone for notifications to start receiving quick and easy payments. When you sign up, your EcobankPay QR is emailed to you, which you can print and post/stick anywhere your customers can see it to easily scan and pay. When paid, you receive notifications and transactions can be viewed in merchant app or online.

“Your customers can now pay you from anywhere in Nigeria and around the world, anytime. Your customers can use the Ecobank Mobile App or others to pay with mCASH, mVISA and Masterpass. We are excited by this opportunity and thank you for making Ecobank your payments partner of choice”.