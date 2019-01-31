Courier Firm to Offer Scholarships on Logistics Management Studies

Courier and Logistics Management Institute, (CLMI) in Nigeria, has partnered Swiss School of Management (SSM) in Italy, Rome and Limburg Graduate School of Business (LGSB) in Netherlands, to offer scholarship programme for Nigerians willing to take up courses in courier logistics management.

CLMI is licenced by the federal government to pursue courier, logistics and transport management courses in collaboration with accredited universities and other international partners.

The Chairman of Council, CLMI, Professor Simon Emeje disclosed this at a one-day ‘SSM Open Day’ conference, which held in Lagos recently.

Emeje stated that SSM has granted about 60 per cent off the tuition fee normally paid in Switzerland for interested Nigerians and Africans in general, as means to boost the continent’s Sustainable Economic Development (SED).

“We have taken up the challenge. Our job is to bring this vision to bear in Nigeria and the whole world. We are on a path of rejigging the professionalism in courier, logistics and transport management starting with Nigeria. We are adding value because the electives to be offered cover local content. This is a means to boost the technical competencies of Nigerians to tackle our challenges,” Emeje said.

According to him, CLMI was borne out of the need to address four cardinal areas: courier, Logistics, Management and Transport, which govern every aspect of human life.

“Courier has to do with time element in all human activities. It is beyond moving parcel from one place to another. Every human has time attached to daily procedures which he/she consciously or unconsciously alludes to.

“Logistics portend the activities of products and services from sourcing of materials to productions and distribution. Management entails control, directing and making adequate decisions that will harness resources for favourable results,” Emeje said.

Speaking on the partnership, Emeje said: “We are happy to partner SSM and LGSB to bring this all important change to Nigeria. CLMI and the partners will work with Nigerian Universities to offer B.Sc, M.Sc, Ph.D in Logistics Management.”

In his presentation, Professor Roberts Goedegebuure, from SSM, described logistics and supply chain management as the management of upstream and downstream relationships with suppliers and customers in order to deliver superior customer value at less cost t the supply chain as whole. Logistics is essential to every organisation.

He listed trends and developments in the field to include: competitions, and competitive advantages; capabilities and competencies; globalisation; innovation and robotization; 3D printing, e-Commerce and environmental concerns. The goal, he said, is to contribute to the economy and ensure a paradigm shift in the manner logistics is carried out in the country and the continent in general.