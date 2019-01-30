Wike Says Buhari’s Neglect of Niger Delta will Work against Him

PDP berates Lulu-Briggs over comments on infrastructure

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has decried the total neglect of the total neglect of the Niger Delta by the All Progressive Congress (APC) federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the PDP campaign rally at Ahoada West Local Government Area at Akinima, Wike said Buhari through deliberate manipulation refused to fund major projects across the Niger Delta.

He said: “Even though the Niger Delta produces the wealth of the nation, there is no funding of projects in the area.

“Look at the East-West Road, no serious attempt has been made to fund the project. All other projects in the area have been abandoned. Instead, few projects are found in the North and South-west.”

He charged the people of Ahoada West Local Government Area to vote for Atiku Abubakar so as to address the developmental challenges of the Niger Delta region.

He said unlike the APC, the PDP is built on the fulfillment of promises and the enhancement of the welfare of the people.

“When PDP makes a promise, it goes ahead to fulfill the promise. Everywhere in Nigeria , people are voting for the PDP because they keep their promises,” he said. Commenting on the plot by the APC to disrupt the general elections in Rivers State, Governor Wike said that they lack the capacity to stop polls from holding in the state.

“APC cannot stop the elections from holding in Rivers State. They think they have monopoly of violence. They are engaged in in-fighting and they should face the consequences of their disrespect for the rule of law.

“I call on the president to call members of his party in Rivers State to order. They should stop threatening us that there will be no elections. If there is no election in Rivers State, then there will be no election across the country”, he said.

Wike said that the APC will not be allowed to create cattle grazing routes in Rivers State.

On the claim by the factional governorship candidate of Accord Party that projects cannot create jobs, Governor Wike noted that perpetual governorship aspirant does not understand the development process.

He said the factional governorship candidate of Accord Party couldn’t successfully operate a dance club, hence he has no business contesting the position of a governor.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said that the people are happy with the governor’s achievements in the area.

Meanwhile, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has dismissed the press conference organised by the Accord Party governorship candidate in the state Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as white wash and mere jamboree.

The Director of Information and Communications of the PDP Campaign Council, Emma Okah, said, the comments made by Lulu-Briggs were mere street talks and didn’t address the fundamental issues of development as Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is doing in his campaigns.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt today, Okah said he was not surprised that Lulu-Briggs could not do better as there is nothing to say against Wike.

“The huge challenge before him as a member of APC until a few weeks ago is to show what he and his party did for the people of Rivers State since 2015” Okah said, pointing out that it was no longer enough for him to point one finger at the PDP while 4 fingers are pointing at him.

“Spreading falsehood in a press conference is only a cheap way to admit that you either abhor the truth or you are ignorant of them. It is uncharitable to ask “what purpose has political leadership served Rivers State since 1999?” Okah added, noting that the state has moved forward since 1999.

On the issue of security in the state, Okah said Lulu-Briggs was still under the cronic influence of the APC whose stock in trade is to demarket their state at will. As a stakeholder, we challenge him to cite any contribution he has made to advance the security of his community, local government area or state not even when the federal government of Nigeria turned her back against the state in times of security need.

“Rivers would not forget in a hurry how he led APC members to protest on the streets of Port Harcourt against the call by the government and people of Rivers State to transfer the politically-mptivated Commander of SARS in Rivers State.”

On infrastructure, Okah said Wike is a project supremo and challenged Lulu-Briggs to name one governor in Nigeria who has done more projects and received more unsolicited awards of excellence than Wike.

Assuring Lulu-Briggs that he is not a match for Wike, Okah said the PDP campaign is hinged on the concrete fulfillment of promises made and promises kept by the PDP-led government in Rivers State.