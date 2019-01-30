PSC Approves Appointment of Eight New DIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of eight new Deputy Inspectors General of Police, just as it announced the approval of the re-constitution of the management team of the Nigeria Police Force based on zonal representation with effect from Monday, January, 28, 2019.

The approval was made at the PSC’s 4th plenary meeting held in Abuja on Monday and yesterday.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the meeting was presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu, Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

Those to wear the new rank of DIG include; Aminchi Samaila Baraya, the most senior AIG from North-east and he will represent the zone in the management team ; Usman Tilli Abubakar, representing the North-west; Abdulmajid Ali, former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, representing North-central and Fredrick Taiwo Lakanu, former AIG, Operations and until his appointment, the Force Secretary, representing the South-west. He was also former CP, Imo State and had also headed SARS, Lagos.

Others are Godwin C. Nwobodo, former AIG, Boarder Patrol, presently AIG, Zone 7, Abuja and former CP, Courses, at the Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano representing South-east; Anthony Ogbizi Michael, former CP, Ebonyi and Delta States representing South-south and Yakubu Jibrin from North-central but appointed on seniority consideration.

However, a member of the newly promoted, Usman Yakubu, is to proceed on terminal leave.

Meanwhile, the commission also approved the retirement of seven former DIGs, the statement added.

The Chairman of the Commission charged the new management team to give the acting Inspector –General of Police maximum cooperation and support to move the Force forward.

He pledged the guidance of the commission to the new team and reminded them that they are coming in at a very critical time in the life of the