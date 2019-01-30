Obaseki hails legacy of Ambrose Alli, promises more devt at APC campaign rally in Ekpoma

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Late Prof. Ambrose Alli, whose legacy of governance, he said, is his driving force.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd during an APC rally in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state, Obaseki said the council is bouncing back to its past glory as recorded during the era of former governor Ambrose Alli, with his people-oriented government.

The governor said his leadership style borrows from the governance model of Late Prof. Ambrose Alli from Esan West, who prioritised development of the people during his tenure as governor.

He described Alli as one of the best governors the state has ever had, noting that he has chosen him as mentor and is determined to surpass his achievements.

“Alli did only one tenure and you can see the development in Esan West. I am assuring you that the APC-led government has one purpose which is to serve the people. I am not a governor that is out to make money but to work for my people.”

He noted that Esan people need to align with the ruling APC so they could continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor assured the council members of more roads and water projects, adding that support for President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections is the right decision to make.

Chairman of the chapter of APC, Barrister Anselm Ojezua, who received defectors to the party, said the party was sure to win the elections, noting “For a long time, Esan West has not felt the impact of government but in the last two years, Governor Obaseki has brought good governance to this council. We must continue to support him by voting for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

In his welcome address, the APC chairman in the council, Mr Onabwekhlen Ehikioya, commended the Governor Obaseki-led administration for bringing development to the council.

“We are seeing the ongoing road construction work in the council, Esan West has been turned into a construction site and we promise to deliver the needed votes for APC to win the forthcoming elections.”

Meanwhile, candidates of the APC in the elections, including John Inegbedion, running to represent Edo Central in the Senate; and Marcus Onobun, vying for Esan West seat in Edo State House of Assembly, all promised to bring development to Esanland when voted into office.