Buhari: I’ve Tried My Best to Fix Economy

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he has been doing his best to fix the economy in line with his campaign promises even though the indices might not be too favourable.

He expressed this view yesterday at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Aba, the commercial city of Abia State, saying that his critics should judge his administration by the current economic realities in the country.

‘’We have tried our best to justify our promise to improve our economy with the resources available to us despite the fluctuations in the price of crude oil within the time we held sway,” he said.

The president, who was in Abia State to canvass for votes, insisted that he has delivered on the three planks of his campaign promises – economic improvement, security and fighting corruption.

He explained that his drive to fix the dilapidated infrastructure his administration inherited from the past government was basically aimed at reviving the economy because of the snowballing effect it would have on the economy.

‘’We are fixing the road infrastructure, the railways and the power sector and I assure you that if we get the infrastructure correct – the roads, railway and power, our economy would stabilise,” he assured.

President Buhari had earlier inaugurated the Ariaria international market independent power project, which was built “to provide reliable power supply” to the artisans in the market, who are famous for locally-made products.

He was welcomed into the Enyimba international stadium with loud ovation, despite the division in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where two factions of the party are still engaged in legal tussle to determine the authentic governorship standard bearer of the party.

Buhari, who was expected to hand over the party flag to Mr. Uche Ogah did not do so, apparently due to the legal tussle over the governorship ticket, which has not been resolved.

But the National Chairman the party, Adams Oshiomhole elected to do it “on behalf of the President.”

Oshiomhole said the South-east made “mistake in 2015 by not supporting the now ruling APC”, adding that Ndigbo “should correct the 2015 mistake in 2019” by backing the ruling party in the forthcoming general election.

He reminded Ndigbo that they have every reason to support the president, saying that the second Niger bridge is taking shape while federal roads in the zone are now being rebuilt.

According to him, “it fits into the vision of this government that government must work for the people,” adding that poverty should not be wished away but attacked frontally.

Earlier Ogah assured the people of the state that it would take him just two years to rebuild the state, which according to him, has been left floundering due to years of bad governance.