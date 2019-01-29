Wike: 2019 Polls Contest between Dictatorships, Freedom

Party candidates urge electorate to defend votes

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the 2019 general elections represent a contest between darkness and light, saying that Nigerians must vote out the darkness that the All Progressives Congress (APC) represents.

This is as the Forum of Rivers State Governorship Candidates has called on the electorate in the state to take steps to defend their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Bonny Island yesterday, Wike said while PDP represents light, the APC is the worst form of darkness.

He said: “What is happening in Nigeria now is between dictatorship and freedom. It is better you choose freedom. The only party that can bring freedom is the PDP.

“APC is known for dictatorship. When Goodluck Jonathan was the President, he obeyed every court order. If you want dictatorship, go to APC and if you want freedom come to PDP.

“This election is between darkness and light. APC is the symbol of darkness. PDP is the symbol of light. “

He said that Nigerians must end dictatorship at the federal level by voting for all PDP candidates.

The governor urged the people of Bonny Kingdom to vote the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the creation of employment opportunities.

He said the refusal of the Buhari administration to pay the counterpart fund for the construction of the Bonny-Bodo Road is a proof that their hatred for the Niger Delta is irreversible.

“The APC federal government has refused to pay N60 billion to fund the Bonny Bodo Road. This is when the NLNG has already paid her own part. Up till now, because it is the Niger Delta and Rivers State, the federal government has refused to pay the counterpart fund.

“But they have gone to take 1 billion USD from the Excess Crude Accounts to say they are fighting insurgency. One billion dollars is ₦370 billion. To bring N60 billion to make Bonny people travel home by road is difficult.

“What that tells you is that the APC federal government does not believe that you and I belong to this country. Therefore, if anybody says you are inconsequential, you will tell the person you are important. The only way you can teach them a lesson is to vote out the APC federal government,” he said.

He said though the PDP has never lost an election in Bonny Island, the people of the area must be vigilant to stop the APC federal government from robbing them of their mandates.

The governor urged Bonny PDP leaders to ensure the victory of the party in all the polling units. He said leaders who lose their units will lose political relevance.

On the crisis concerning the judiciary, Wike said that all well-meaning Nigerians are standing up in defence of constitutional democracy and separation of powers.

He said: “We are working to ensure that the unconstitutional removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is reversed because it did not follow the rule of law. This dictatorship must end. The APC has failed Nigerians and we need to sack the party”.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Rivers State Governorship Candidates has called on Rivers people to defend their votes during the forthcoming general elections in the state.

The Forum also condemned what it described as the threat to violence during the 2019 polls in Rivers State by leaders of the APC and urged security agencies to call the leadership of the party in the state to order.

The position of the Forum was contained in a communiqué after its meeting in Port Harcourt on Sunday. The meeting was attended by several governorship candidates including Governor Nyesom Wike of the PDP. The communique was read by the Forum’s Chairman, Pastor Samuel Ihunwo.

The group called on INEC to conduct free, fair and credible polls in Rivers State in line with the extant laws.

They also called on security agencies not to allow themselves to be used by the APC federal government to manipulate the elections in Rivers State.

While decrying the planned manipulation of the polls in Rivers State by the authorities, the Forum called for peaceful polls in the state.

Ex-President Jonathan Felicitates with Bayelsa Governor on his 53rd Birthday

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson on his 53rd birthday.

In a statement issued yesterday by Ikechukwu Eze, the ex-President’s media aide, Jonathan noted that Governor Dickson has continued to make a difference in governance, adding that he is committed to improving the lives of the people.

The former President also prayed to God to protect Governor Dickson as he continues to make valuable contributions towards building a better nation.

The statement read: “I wish to, heartily congratulate you on the celebration of your 53rd birthday.

“Your Excellency, you have continued to make a difference in governance and your commitment to improving the lives of the people of Bayelsa State is evident in the developmental projects being implemented by your administration.

“I pray for God’s guidance and protection as you dedicate your efforts towards transforming our State, advancing the interest of our party and contributing to building a better nation.

“I join your family and other well-wishers to rejoice with you and pray for more glorious celebrations.”