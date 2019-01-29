NSA Meets Governors, Says FG Has Uncovered Plots to Scuttle  Upcoming Election

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Government has warned that it would not tolerate any act that will threaten security and stability of the country, before, during and after the general election.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, who gave the warning when he held a meeting with governors in Abuja on Tuesday, said the federal government had uncovered plots by certain individuals to cause widespread violence aimed at scuttling the conduct of the coming elections.

He said that recent intelligence reports available to goverment indicated that some individuals and groups who were uncertain of their chances in the elections were planning to instigate violence during the polls.

However, while addressing the governors, Monguno warned that security agencies were ready to do the needful in any event of activities that threaten the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“We shall not spare any effort to do the needful in any event or activities that threaten the security and welfare of Nigerians. Therefore, I wish to state that no pseudo or quasi security outfits, such as vigilante or under any guise, is allowed to participate in election security duties. Government will demonstrate zero tolerance to political thuggery and illegal bearing of firearms.

“The IGP has instructed the various commands to arrest anyone bearing firearms illegally or engaging in acts of violence,” he said.

Details later ….