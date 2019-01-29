Ekere Promises to Build Ibaka Seaport

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has promised to do everything possible to make Ibaka Deep Seaport, in Mbo Local Government Area of the state, a reality if elected governor on March 2, 2019.

Speaking during the APC campaign rally in Mbo, the host community of the proposed seaport, Ekere lamented that the seaport has remained on newspapers and books for too long.

“We will do everything possible, as long as God lives, to remove all the impediments to make that project work. Ibaka Deep Seaport will no longer be on newspapers and books. It will become a reality,” he said.

Ekere hinted that he planned to turn Mbo into an industrial hub by building an industrial city around the seaport.

He promised to liaise with the federal government to fast track the resuscitation of the Ebughu Fishing Terminal and the upgrade of the Forward Operations Base at Ibaka to a full-fledged naval base.

The APC flagbearer also promised to provide Mbo, largely a fishing local government area, with a fishing processing industry.

He expressed delight that as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he was able to complete the construction of the Uko Akpan – Unyenge Road and the first phase of internal roads in Enwang, the local government headquarters, while work was ongoing on the second phase of the internal roads.

He stated that he was coming with an agenda to bring prosperity and create employment opportunities for the people of Akwa Ibom State.