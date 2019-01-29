Dogara Formally Joins PDP

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has officially announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Edward Pwajok, representing Jos South/East federal constituency of Plateau State and the chairman, Constituency Outreach Committee, Hon. Ahmed Yerima, representing Misau/Dambam federal constituency of Bauchi State, announced their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though the three lawmakers have since dumped the ruling party, in a separate letter read on the floor of the House, Speaker Dogara and Mr.Yerima said their defections were predicated on lack of confidence in the APC by their constituents.

Reading his defection letter to members Tuesday during plenary, Dogara said: “In May 2017 I formally joined the APC consequent upon the crisis that afflicted the PDP, leading to the creation of factions which negatively affected me. Subsequent to my defection, the Supreme Court declared that there was no faction in the PDP. The party has since rebranded itself in a credible and transparent manner it has been conducting its affairs. However, the APC which I joined has lost the confidence of my constituents and indeed the people of my state by the undemocratic manner it conducts its affairs.

“Space will not allow me to table the misgivings of my constituents and I have in the APC. Accordingly, this is to formally inform you that I have since gone back to the party under whose platform I was elected to the House, and which has articulated a clear programme to rescue Nigeria, that is the PDP.”

Similarly, Yerima stated that “I, Honourable Ahmed Yerima, wish to inform the House of Representatives that I am no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress with effect from September 2018. Kindly take note and effect the correction.”

For Pwajok, his defection back to the PDP was because it was clear there was no crisis in the party before his defection hence the need for his rescinding his decision to return to the party.

After PDP members welcomed the new members to their midst, a motion was moved for an adjournment of the plenary till February 19, which was then approved by the lawmakers.