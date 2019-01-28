Wabote, Others for OGTAN Conference

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, will be among guests to grace the second annual conference and exhibition of Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN).

Disclosing this to journalists in Lagos, President, OGTAN, Dr. Mayowa Afe, said the conference which would be held between April14 to 16, in Lagos, has as its theme: ‘Human Capital Development as a Driver for National Transformation.’

Afe, also noted that the keynote address would be delivered by Managing Director of Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Nicolas Terraz, adding that other speakers include Managing Director of Oilserv, Mr. Emeka Okwuosa, and Managing Director of Marine Platform, Mr. Taofik Adegbite.

He explained that Human capital development is a key prerequisite for a country’s socio-economic and political transformation. Afe, affirmed that the causal factors responsible for the impressive performance of the economy of most newly industrialising countries are an impressive commitment to human capital development, “Nigeria won’t be an exception.”

He further noted that human capital development was undoubtedly the pivot for any meaningful programme of economic development of Nigeria and indeed of any country.

According to him, “A few other notable industry stakeholders who would form part of the panels include chief executives from Halliburton, Schlumberger, Nexus Alliance, AOS Orwell, Kainosedge Limited, Niger Dock, Tolmann Allied Services, and Aveon Offshore. Representatives of Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) have also confirmed attendance.

Highlights of the two-day event includes: panel sessions, young professionals forum, exhibitions, cultural night, welcome cocktail, awards ceremony and short courses. The short courses would cover topics like ‘fundamentals of applications of NDT for engineers and managers in oil and gas sector; achieving tendering local content and regulatory Compliance in winning bids; and Petroleum Tax and Regulatory Landscape, and others.