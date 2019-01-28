Police Seal off Onnoghen’s Office

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Policemen Monday morning reportedly sealed off the office of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Supreme Court.

A member of staff of the CJN, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the operatives of the Force actually came to the office of the CJN and sealed off the place after chasing away some of the staff who had resumed for duty.

“Yes, the report you heard is true. I can confirm that officers of the Police Force have sealed the office of the CJN. They came in this morning, asked people to leave, then locked up the place,” he said.

Report has it that the government’s move was part of efforts believed to deny Onnoghen access into his office.

The policemen were said to have sealed off the office and ejected all administrative staff around the CJN office as early as 7am.