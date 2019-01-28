PDP Planning to Rig Presidential  Poll, Buhari Group Alleges

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Buhari Support Group has said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to rig the February 16 presidential election in favour of its candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

However, the PDP in Niger State dismissed the allegation saying that it was actually the All Progressives Party (APC) that had perfected its plan to circumvent the electoral process for incumbent president Muhammad Buhari.

“The opposition is doing everything humanly possible to rig the election or cause violence so that the election will be declared inconclusive because they know they cannot win,” Niger State coordinator of the BSG, Malam Umar Shuaibu, said.

Shuaibu said the group was therefore embarking on town hall meetings across the country to educate supporters to be vigilant and be on the watch out.

“Most importantly, our supporters must protect their votes from the polling units to the final collation centers” Shuaibu said.

The BSG was optimistic that President Buhari would win the election by a landslide in the state and the country as a whole.

He said his optimism was hinged on the fact that president Buhari had never lost any election in the state since 2003.

“Now that he is a serving president who has performed to the satisfaction of the electorate, he cannot lose election here”.

The stakeholders meeting, Shuaibu, said was to educate the 25 local government coordinators of the group in the state about what was expected of them before, during and after the February 16 presidential election.

The state chairman of the opposition PDP, Tanko Beji, in his reaction, described the allegation by the APC as diversionary.

“We have alerted the world of the plan by the APC to rig this coming election since last year; we will not be distracted from keeping close watch on the APC”

Beji said the PDP would win election in the state neatly and by a very wide margin”