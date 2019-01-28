INEC Approves 144 Foreign, Domestic Observers For February Polls

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved 144 foreign and domestic observers for next month’s general election.

The electoral body explained that while 116 were approved as domestic observers, including government and non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and unions, the remaining 28 were foreign observers, including African Union, ECOWAS, missions, embassies and international organisations, among others.

The commission in a statement yesterday revealed that those approved would monitor the general election holding on February 16, and March 2, 2019.

The commission said, “Accredited groups are to obtain and complete form EC 14A (ii) from the Elections and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja between 8a.m-4 p.m (Monday-Friday) starting from January 28, 2019 to February 1st, 2019.

“To ensure prompt and efficient processing of ID cards, all accredited observer groups are enjoined to compile the list and photographs of their members for deployment on state basis and submit hard and soft copies (CD, using JPEG drive) to the Elections and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters on or before February 1, 2019,

“All accredited observers shall abide by the code of conduct for election observers and that the commission reserves the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.”

The electoral body explained that the distribution of observer kits (including ID cards to individual observers) would be done by the Elections and Party Monitoring (EPM) Heads of Department (HODs) at INEC state offices between February 11 and 15, 2019.