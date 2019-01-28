Diaspora Lakeview Estate to Emerge in Caribbean Lake City

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Diaspora Lakeview Estates Ltd, an indigenous real estate company, which specialises in the sale of homes to Nigerians, particularly those in the Diaspora, has embarked on a joint venture with Thesaurus Gardens Ltd, a reputable real estate development company, to further their interests.

Recently, both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop a ‘Diaspora Lakeview Estate’ within the Caribbean Lake City, which is situated along Lekki-Epe Expressway, opposite Crown Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos.

According to them, the Lagos State Government had allocated 51 hectares of land to Thesaurus Gardens Limited, from which Diaspora Lakeview Estates Ltd derives its Title.

This long-term project will no doubt, encourage every Nigerian to own a home, most particularly those in diaspora who are interested in investing in Nigeria, they said.

“This joint venture will seek to improve and restore confidence of Nigerians abroad who have always wanted to invest in Nigeria but have fallen victims to land grabbers popularly referred to as ‘Omo-Oniles’. Thus, it is expected that this agreement will bring about utmost security, trust and peace of mind in the hearts of investors,” said the MD/CEO of Thasaraus Gardens Limited, Mr. Bolaji Olasode, at a press held in Lagos recently.

On the need to partner with Diaspora Lakeview Estates Limited, Olasode said their strategic partnership “will bring about a peace of mind in acquiring property,” saying a unique feature of this estate is its waterways. “A special waterway transport system will be developed through which people can travel to all parts of Lagos State. He noted that the cost of land at the Diaspora Lakeview Estate would appreciate rapidly and that the return on investment is speculated at 100% in two years.

The property is located in a prime area and in the neighbourhood of other estates namely: Emperor Estate, Fara Park, Crown Estate, Sunview Estate, Vintage Estate and Novare Mall.

According to the Chairman of Diaspora Lakeview Estates Limited, Prince O Williams-Joel (Prince Joel), “This innovation in real estate will seek to provide an outstanding level of service, excellence, expertise, and security in securing real estate investment and development. We act in the best interests of our clients who are domiciled abroad by offering unquestionable ethics on all land transactions. Through this joint venture, we are restoring people’s confidence in investing in Nigeria, having fallen victims of fraudsters in the past. The Diaspora Lakeview Estate is one of its kind because you do not have to travel several kilometres to purchase a land; we bring the land to your door step, home or abroad, and considering that everyone wants to own a land in Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, it would be a very good opportunity to invest in this unique offer.”

The estate will boast of 24 hours power supply, Internet services, waterways transportation, amongst others. It will also be the first CCTV powered estate in Nigeria with 24 hours armed security service and good road network. As part of its goal in offering affordable real estate services, the company is embarking on a Real Estate Promo with a plot of land being sold for only N10,000,000, as against N12,500,000 and the promo closes on the 16th of next month.