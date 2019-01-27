Shun Gratification, Inducement from Politicians, NYSC Tells Corps Members

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Hajia Ramatu Sanda, has admonished corps members that will participate in the forthcoming general election to maintain and uphold the integrity of the scheme by shunning gratification and other forms of inducement from politicians during the polls.

According to Sanda, government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Nigerians are very sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and NYSC cannot be bribed or used to rig elections, stressing that the scheme and INEC are reputable agencies that would not sabotage Nigerians.

Addressing the corps members on election matters at MD Yusuf NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Katsina weekend, Mrs Sanda said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the scheme and INEC was based on trust, therefore should not be toyed with by the corps members.

“The MoU between NYSC and INEC was based on trust, therefore I urge you to maintain and respect the long existing integrity that your predecessors have left behind. Don’t allow any temptation to lure you into collecting any form of gratification or food from politicians.

“Be extremely careful and be self disciplined during INEC duties. However, don’t collect food, water or drinks from the politicians. Eat very well before you embark on the journey,” she added.

Meanwhile, THISDAY reliably gathered that 7,000 corps members are participating in the INEC training exercise in the state.