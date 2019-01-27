CJN’s Suspension: Judiciary Workers to Hold Emergency Meeting Wednesday

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has fixed an emergency meeting of its Central Working Committee (CWC) for Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the National President of JUSUN, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, the union said it would deliberate on the current happenings in the Judiciary and take a stand after the meeting.

Adamu described the situation in the Judiciary, an arm of government, as unfortunate, insisting that the independence of the Judiciary as enshrined in the constitution is non negotiable.

The Union had last week put her members on red alert following moves to arraign Justice Walter Onnoghen over allegations of non declaration of assets.

President Buhari on Friday suspended Justice Onnoghen, and sworn in Justice Tanko Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The appointment generated mixed reactions with those in support and against, quoting the constitution to back their position on the issue.