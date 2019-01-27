City of David Parish Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade’s Wife, Siju, Celebrates 55

Like the early dew which moistens blooming bougainvillea, woman of style, Pastor Siju Iluyomade, ornamented Nigeria’s high society with uncharacteristic verve and aplomb. Pastor Siju is full of enchanting song. Butterflies flit around her stomach and the fireflies dance in her eyes like the orbs of the eastern muse.

She clocked 55 some days ago and she breezes through the hours like a virtuoso plucking guitar strings masterfully. Siju Iluyomade, wife of the Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Idowu Olusola Iluyomade, arguably the most fashionable Nigerian female pastor, the Convener and Founder of Arise Women Conference.

She is profound and perceptive too thus she dictates and sets the pace in her social circuit. At 55, Siju symbolizes the incontestable affirmation of charm and élan as acceptable traits in a virtuous woman. Being a Christian, according to Siju, should not sentence anyone to the dungeons of bleakness and aesthetic barrenness. Siju glamourizes her trendiness and love for high fashion as much as her love for God. For her, Christianity has evolved beyond conservative dress. Among other pastors’ wives in Nigeria, she reigns as the queen of style and fashion.

Although she is a pastor’s wife, she remains the essence of glamour, elegance and unrestrained aura. City of David, arguably one of the richest RCCG parishes in Nigeria, is filled with elegant women who appear in church in elegant and immaculate dresses. But they mostly pale into insignificance compared to the flamboyance of their pastor’s wife.

Her pretty face looks more like a work of art. She drives the best of cars and wears the most expensive of accessories. Heads turn each Sunday when she steps into church in appreciation of her beauty, while some ladies are simply green with envy. Her jewelry twinkles with carats of diamonds and gem stones and causes the hearts of many to overflow with longing.